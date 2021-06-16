Sky journalist makes huge claim over ex-Liverpool coach Benitez’s next managerial destination

Rafa Benitez is reportedly “on the brink” of taking the vacant managerial position at Everton, according to a tweet from Sky Sports broadcaster Jim White.

Formerly occupying the post, Carlo Ancelotti left the Goodison Park outfit, after a year and a half in the role, to become head coach at Real Madrid following Zinedine Zidane’s departure.

Being told Rafa Benitez tonight on the brink of becoming @Everton manager after more talks today. — Jim White (@JimWhite) June 16, 2021

The Toffees would become the fourth Premier League side to have been managed by the former Valencia coach, should he officially agree to take the position.

READ MORE: Gini Wijnaldum’s heartfelt Jurgen Klopp birthday tweet will sadden Liverpool fans

It would be somewhat bizarre to see the former Liverpool boss taking up a role with one of our main league rivals, though, in hindsight, it should perhaps come as little surprise given that the popular Spaniard previously led our top four rivals Chelsea.

Nonetheless, it’s a decision that we can partly understand given his family’s close relationship with the city.

We’re not hugely sure it’s the best move for Benitez personally, but there’s certainly no doubting his credentials.

Liverpool’s AFCON boost may lead Klopp to put off one KEY signing – it shouldn’t