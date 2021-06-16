‘Sign Suarez’ – Some Liverpool fans keep pointing to positive omen in reaction to Premier League fixtures list

Liverpool fans appeared jubilant on Twitter after the Premier League officially released the fixture list for the 2021/22 campaign.

Responding to The Athletic journalist James Pearce’s tweet announcement, a number of supporters were quick to point out that the last time the Reds opened against Daniel Farke’s men, Jurgen Klopp led the club to a first league title in 30 years.

Having secured 97 points in their Championship-winning campaign, however, the Canaries hardly appear to be submissive opposition.

While the omens are certainly positive, we shouldn’t be quick to dismiss the threat posed by the newly promoted outfit, with Norwich likely to have learned some valuable lessons from their prior stint in the English top-flight.

Nonetheless, we’ve been handed a relatively balanced start to the upcoming season, facing two newly promoted sides in our first six ties whilst also hosting top four rivals Chelsea and Manchester City at Anfield.

Having the fans back at the stadium will no doubt provide a much-needed boost, as we look kick off our potential title challenge positively and make up for our fall from grace last year.

The signs are certainly there for Liverpool, but we’ll need to back them up with solid signings in midfield and up top – not to mention avoid a repeat of the horrific injury crisis that blighted the 2020/21 season – to make an impact in the upcoming campaign.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

The last time we open the campaign with Norwich pic.twitter.com/aU4J9pa9MP — Vishnu Suresh Kumar (@Iamvsk7) June 16, 2021

Sign Suarez — Anthony Jessop (@AnthonyJessop1) June 16, 2021

The games distribution for liverpool is actually very good this time. They dont face two big team consecutively except once in the whole season. — Rossi #BerardiSZN🇮🇹 (@LianoRossi) June 16, 2021

We haven’t got a bad start, need to clock those points early on 👌 — Mike Newell (@MikeNew1106) June 16, 2021

We all remember what happened last time we faced Norwich on matchday 1👀 — roume🇬🇷 (@roume_lfc) June 16, 2021

Just like when we won the league. Sounds good — Klāvs Māris Miezis (@KlavsMiezis) June 16, 2021