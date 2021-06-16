‘Time has come’ for Liverpool to repeat recent transfer masterclass, says Carragher

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to repeat a successful 12-month period of transfer business that saw the club acquire Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The 43-year-old has suggested that the Reds will need a new midfielder and forward to protect their spine going ahead into the next campaign.

“Every few years you need to refresh a team,” the former centre-half told The Athletic.

“Klopp has done it twice before. When he first came in it was (Joel) Matip, (Gini) Wijnaldum and (Sadio) Mane in his first summer.

“Then Salah the following summer, Virgil the following January and then Alisson in the summer. Those three players came in over the same 12-month period.

“The time has come to get three players in again who are capable of being starters.”

Though the signing of the Egypt international has paid dividends for Jurgen Klopp’s men, it’s widely acknowledged that bringing in the club’s No.1 and the former Southampton defender were two transfers that completely changed the fortunes of the Premier League outfit.

While we at the EOTK would sincerely doubt that Liverpool’s finances will be capable of stretching to a big signing of the calibre of our No.4, we’d be surprised to see our recruitment team fail to address the vacancy left by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure.

That’s not forgetting the need for a new forward to grace our ranks, with both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi deemed likely to face the transfer chop this summer.

Given that both failed to register a single league goal last term, it should be considered a priority for Liverpool to acquire a new frontman capable of slotting in one of the front-three spots when required, not to mention providing genuine competition.

Considering Diogo Jota’s successful start to life in a red shirt last season, we’ve certainly shown we can identify the right talent for a reasonable fee, with the side likely to pursue a similarly priced target.

Liverpool’s potential next midfield addition isn’t a Wijnaldum replacement but should we still invest in one?