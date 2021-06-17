Broadcaster hits social media with huge Rafa Benitez rant: ‘As an Everton season-ticket holder…’

Radio presenter and staunch Everton fan Mike Parry has hit social media with a massive rant about former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard is being heavily linked with the Blues to replace the recently-departed Carlo Ancelotti, and the broadcaster is one unhappy bunny.

Taking to Twitter, Parry started strong with a tweet stating while he’s an Everton season-ticket holder of 60 years, he’d be ‘out of there’ if Benitez is appointed.

If Rafa Benitez is appointed @Everton manager I'm out of there. As a 60 years Evertonian season-ticket holder I will not accept a reject Liverpool manager at Goodison. It's a joke. The legends Bill Shankly and Harry Catterick will be sharing a glass of bemused whisky tonight .. — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) June 16, 2021

Naturally, the above tweet garnered a lot of reaction from both supporters of the Blues and rivals Liverpool.

One Evertonian urged Parry to ‘get real’ and listed a few reasons as to why Benitez taking over at Goodison Park may not be the worst thing in the world.

The broadcaster then dismissed the Twitter user’s opinion and accused him of not being a real Everton fan…

You're clearly not an Evertonian .. so please don't get involved in the emotional responsibility of somebody who is .. https://t.co/1eLcPF44OZ — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) June 16, 2021

Fast-forward about a quarter of an hour and Parry hit Twitter again, but it seems he’d clumsily left his CAPS LOCK on when demanding Everton stay well away from ‘LIVERPOOL FC LEGEND’ Rafa…

DON'T YOU DARE DO IT MR MOSHIRI .. OWNER OF @Everton DON'T YOU DARE .. RAFA BENITEZ IS A LIVERPOOL FC LEGEND .. HE SHOULD NEVER BE ANYTHING TO DO WITH EVERTON .. pic.twitter.com/Z41lKopK66 — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) June 16, 2021

And to round things off, the broadcaster took to Twitter one last time before calling it a night to suggest Benitez isn’t a successful manager and hasn’t won anything ‘since Steven Gerrard won him the Champions League’, despite winning nine major honours since 2005…