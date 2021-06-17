Bundesliga club ‘will do everything’ to convince Jurgen Klopp to join them

Jurgen Klopp notably cut his managerial teeth in the Bundesliga with Mainz, the club where the 54-year-old spent the bulk of his playing career.

The Liverpool boss has three years left on his current contract at Anfield, and speculation is rife over what the German will do once the summer of 2024 rolls around.

Mainz chairman, Stefan Hofmann, has spoken out on his admiration for both Klopp and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, but has hinted at a future push for the Reds’ impresario.

“We benefit greatly from the fact that Klopp and Thomas Tuchel took their first steps as trainers in Mainz. The way, Kloppo in particular, was enthusiastic about the relegation battle is outstanding,” he told BILD, via SportWitness.

“You can always see the connection to our club. If he chooses to live in Mainz at some point after his coaching career, Christian Heidel and I will do everything we can to win him over to the club in some capacity,” Hofmann continued.

Mainz won’t be making a move for the Liverpool boss any time soon, but once Klopp hangs up his hat, there could be something for him at the club where he spent 18 years as a player and manager.