Fabrizio Romano reveals what Liverpool are planning to do in the summer transfer window

Liverpool want to sign a new forward this summer, but will have to offload a couple of their own players before dipping into the market.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Reds are looking to cash in on Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

MORE: (Video) Borussia Dortmund star drops Steven Gerrard declaration

In a recent episode of his Here We Go podcast, the journalist stated Liverpool are interested in bolstering their attacking options this summer.

But, as has been the case with FSG in the past, the Reds will need to offload some of their own players before bringing in fresh meat.

Romano claims Liverpool are open to offers for both Shaqiri and Origi, and are holding out for a bid of over £17 million for the latter.

The super-star journo insists Shaq has ‘some proposals from Italy’, which could be a nod to the rumours circulating regarding Lazio.

This is exactly what Romano said, as per GMS…

“[Liverpool] are working to sell players. So, the priority also to bring in a new attacking player is to sell an attacking player and Shaqiri will be one of them because he has some proposals from Italy and [elsewhere], so Shaqiri will be out of Liverpool in some weeks if the right proposal will arrive.

“It’s the same for Origi. They want more than €20million (£17.1m) for Origi so we’ll see if someone will make this proposal.”