Good source says Liverpool keen on giant La Liga striker with 17 goals last term

Alex Isak is only 21-years-old, but already has 66 career goals – 33 of which have come in La Liga.

The rangy forward didn’t make the grade at Borussia Dortmund, but has flourished in Spain with Real Sociedad.

And according to Noticias de Gipozkoa, a Spanish newspaper who don’t often get involved in transfer talk, the striker is of genuine interest to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Isak is tall, but a surprisingly technical dribbler with a burst of speed that benefits him in behind.

He can finish, well – and has a huge future ahead of him. The report says he has a €70m release-clause, which Liverpool will not pay – so we suppose it depends on if Real Sociedad lower their asking price for the prodigal forward.

We think he fits the bill. He won’t be demanding to start every game, but will provide brilliant competition for minutes up top, something we undeniably need.

Roberto Firmino scored nine Premier League goals last season, which isn’t enough, considering the chances he had. We need someone clinical rotating with him or putting the pressure on.