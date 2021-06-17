Kalvin Phillips reveals dream of playing alongside Liverpool legend

Kalvin Phillips has revealed a long-standing dream of playing alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The Leeds United star is already turning heads on Euro 2020 duty with England, with fans up and down the Premier League pleading with their clubs to sign the midfielder.

In a fresh interview, Phillips spoke of his admiration for Gerrard and fellow former Three Lions icon Paul Gascoigne – but admits the eternal Liverpool captain tips the scales.

“It is hard to say [which former England player I’d like to bring back], some of the players I have watched over the years… I would love to play in midfield with [Steven] Gerrard,” the Leeds star said, via Vital Football.

“I would love to play in midfield with Paul Gascoigne [too] – I think I would have Gerrard or Gascoigne.”

“I know we have got a person who looks similar to Gascoigne now in the squad in Phil [Foden],” Phillips joked, referring to the Manchester City starlet’s newly-dyed hair.

“I feel like if I had to choose between them, I am going to go with Steven Gerrard, just because I grew up watching him and have seen how well he has done over the years with Liverpool and with England.”