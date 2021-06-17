Liverpool-linked defender signs for La Liga club in bargain transfer

Aissa Mandi, who had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, has signed for La Liga club Villarreal.

The 29-year-old was tipped to be a potential Dejan Lovren replacement at Anfield, but the rumoured £9 million move never become a reality.

MORE: Broadcaster hits social media with huge Rafa Benitez rant: ‘As an Everton season-ticket holder…’

Mandi will now join Europa League champions Villarreal on a free transfer, once his Real Betis contract runs out at the end of the month.

Transfermarkt value the Algeria international at around £7.5 million, so it’s fair to say the Yellow Submarine are getting a great deal.

Liverpool have, of course, signed RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate, who will naturally slot in as fourth-choice at Anfield.

The Frenchman will undoubtedly rise up the ranks under Jurgen Klopp, but it’d be disrespectful to dismiss Joe Gomez or Joel Matip.

With Virgil van Dijk heading up Liverpool’s defence in the 2021/22 season, the Reds are sure to be back in the fight for silverware.

The Premier League side are unlikely to rue the potential missed chance of signing Mandi, but we at EOTK would like to wish both him and Villarreal well next term.