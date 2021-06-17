Liverpool prepare bid for £27m South American hot-shot who Manchester United have asked about – reports

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a move for 23-year-old Juventus defender Cristian Romero.

That’s according to various outlets, but Spanish source AS claim the Reds are ready to blow Manchester United out of the water with a €50 million bid for the Argentine.

Sky Italy state Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked for information about Romero’s contract situation, but is yet to make a formal move.

The reported interest in the defender comes as a surprise, considering the Argentina international signed for Atalanta on a two-year loan deal last summer.

The Nerazzurri are said to have an option to make Romero’s transfer permanent in 12 months, so it’s unclear how Juventus could be in a position to entertain bids.

Even if we brush that aside, Liverpool haven’t long confirmed the signing of RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate for £30 million, seemingly taking the Reds out of the market for another central defender.

We at Empire of the Kop would err on the side of caution when it comes to these rumours – perhaps the player’s agents are feeding stories to the media with the hope of drumming up interest…