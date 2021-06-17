(Photo) Liverpool starlet hits the gym during off-season

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones isn’t slowing down much now the season is over.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share some snaps of himself working out in a gym during the off-season.

MORE: Kalvin Phillips reveals dream of playing alongside Liverpool legend

While some of his team-mates at Liverpool and England U21s are taking it easy, the young Scouser is cracking on – it’s great to see.

Mind you, we at Empire of the Kop hope Jones doesn’t push himself too hard, he’s expected to take on a larger role next term!