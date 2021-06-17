(Video) Borussia Dortmund star drops Steven Gerrard declaration

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has made an attention-grabbing declaration about Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The Borussia Dortmund star was asked which Three Lions player past or present would he liked to do a shirt-swap with.

Bellingham was umming and ahhing over Gerrard and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, but opted for the midfielder.

Citing the position the eternal Liverpool captain occupied for vast majority of his career as a reason, after previously calling it an ‘easy’ decision. Pictures via The Lions’ Den.