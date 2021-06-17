(Video) Henderson & Grealish joke about Champions League; Foden is gob-smacked

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish are getting on well in the England camp this summer, it seems.

A video of the duo has gone viral on social media, in which the pair joke about the Champions League final in front of Manchester City starlet Phil Foden.

Grealish asked Henderson if the players have to wear a suit for the European showdown, to which the Liverpool star confirmed.

It’s unclear if the duo knew their England team-mate was behind them, but the pair joked about how embarrassing it’d be to get dressed up to lose in the final, and Foden – who was part of the City team defeated by Chelsea last term – didn’t look impressed.

Foden is triggered 🤣 pic.twitter.com/blcPZ98slI — Chessy Hour ☆☆ (@ChessyHour) June 16, 2021