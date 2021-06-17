(Video) Keyes and Gray’s Rafa Benitez fume hilarious – as is what they claim Everton fans have text them saying

Richard Keyes and Andy Gray were furious last night on beIN Sport at the suggestion Rafa Benitez is set to become Everton boss.

At the moment, he’s leading the running, but nothing has been finalised – with the Spaniard likely testing the water of public opinion and Liverpool approval before signing on the dotted line…

Keyes and Gray also claimed that Everton fans had text them claiming they would never go to Goodison Park again – so any rage Liverpool fans feel over this hypothetical appointment is nothing in comparison to what it’s done to the Blue Noses…

Where do we stand? It’s not ideal, is it? Benitez has family on the Wirral and would do anything to get the Liverpool job again – but that won’t happen – so perhaps he feels this is what’s best for him as a person.

We don’t begrudge him that, but just like Michael Owen did when joining Manchester United, he’ll have to accept those who turn their backs on him.

"They could not make a more divisive appointment!" Breaking news in the Premier League, former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez looks set to take over at Everton. Andy Gray & @richardajkeys are not happy! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/2gqC3phEZq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 16, 2021