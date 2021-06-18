‘Can see him going to Manchester City’ – Liverpool tipped to be beaten to ‘standout’ PL midfield star by ex-Red

Paul Stewart has tipped Manchester City to beat Liverpool to the potential signing of Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian international has been previously linked with both Jurgen Klopp’s men and Manchester United, with the ex-Tottenham star suggesting it would be something of a coup if the Merseysiders managed to pull off the transfer.

“It would be a great signing for Liverpool if they won the race for him, but I can see him going to Manchester City,” the former Red told Transfer Tavern. “For me, he is one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League.”

With the 24-year-old valued at roughly €65m euros, a solid European Championship could see that figure rise exponentially beyond the club’s means, with those less likely to balk at a high asking price (like Pep Guardiola’s Citizens) potentially set to take advantage.

Given that player sales will still reportedly be a factor in terms of what business we do this summer, we’re not entirely confident in the recruitment team pursuing an option worth over £50m.

That being said, it all very much depends on how much Klopp values a Wijnaldum replacement, with the Dutchman having formed a central part of his title-winning squad.

Though perhaps not quite a Virgil van Dijk-esque vacancy warranting a £75m-valued replacement, it’s arguably a position we cannot afford to skimp out on.

While we imagine Liverpool will potentially be priced out of a move for the Belgian midfielder, we realistically should be devoting in the region of £30-40m, at least, toward a new signing in that department.

