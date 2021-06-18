Liverpool could be set to lose out on heavily linked 27-goal hitman to PL rival – The Athletic

Liverpool-linked Patson Daka is in talks with the Reds’ rivals Leicester City over a potential move.

This comes from The Athletic, with Rob Tanner noting that Brendan Rodgers’ men appeared to have opted for the Zambian hitman over Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

The Austrian Bundesliga player of the season had been linked with a switch to a number of Premier League heavy hitters, though it would appear that Foxes have moved quickest for a striker that could be a long-term successor to Jamie Vardy.

Being available for £23m, according to the same report, it’s a somewhat affordable signing for one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

While we imagine Liverpool’s inactivity could merely be an indication of a lack of interest, it’s worth remembering Fabrizio Romano’s recent claim that the club won’t dip into the market for a new forward before offloading our deadwood up top.

Assuming that the 22-year-old is a genuine target for the recruitment team, we may very well need to make an exception with our transfer policy and buy first before selling later.

