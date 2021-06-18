Liverpool could be set to move for 15-goal wonderkid wanted by PL rival and Serie A giants

Liverpool could be set to action their interest in highly-rated teenager Adam Hlozek, who is also being tracked by David Moyes West Ham and Serie A outfit AC Milan, as reported by Football Insider.

The publication claim that the Reds’ interest in the Czech Republic international is increasing, with Jurgen Klopp’s men supposedly in the market for an affordable forward option.

With Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s form being highlighted throughout the prior campaign, despite strong finishes to the season from the prestigious pair, the Merseyside-based outfit is thought to be in need of an additional frontman to add competition to the front-three.

With Diogo Jota and former Blackburn Rovers loanee Harvey Elliott available for selection next term (should Klopp decide the latter is ready for the step up to the first-team), we have a couple of exciting options to rotate with our first-choice forward line.

That being said, beyond those five options, the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in recent times haven’t proven to be the most effective of backup.

As such, it’s expected that the pair will be offloaded to help boost our potential transfer kitty, a potential requirement before any further transfer business is conducted that may have already cost us the signing of high-scoring RB Salzburg hitman Patson Daka.

Valued at £15.3m (according to Transfermarkt), Hlozek would be another highly affordable option the recruitment team could alternatively pursue, albeit with less experience than the Zambian international.

