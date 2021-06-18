Liverpool expected to issue ‘concrete offer’ for potential Wijnaldum-replacement, says Plettenberg

Liverpool remain a “highly interesting option” for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Nehaus, with his future set to be decided after the European Championship.

This comes from Florian Plettenberg, who tweeted an update regarding the Bundesliga sensation yesterday.

Update #Neuhaus (due to many inquiries): #LFC is definitely a highly interesting option for the player. A concrete offer for him is expected. It's also up to Klopp. However, a decision on his future will be made after the Euros. @SPORT1 🇩🇪 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2021

With the Reds having parted ways with PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp’s men are expected to find a replacement for the former Anfield favourite who played a key part in the club’s recent trophy successes.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is another reported transfer target, though the player’s expensive price tag will likely push the Merseyside-based outfit’s recruitment team in the direction of the aforementioned Germany international.

This follows a recent claim made by Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk, who supported suggestions of Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old.

Possessing a more forward-minded approach than our ex-No.5, Neuhaus would mark a potentially slight departure from the Dutch international’s role at Anfield.

That being said, there are enough in the way of similar traits to suggest that Klopp could encourage a transformation of the Bayern Munich-linked star’s playing style.

Given that Wijnaldum once signed as a more offensive midfield option than he turned out in the long run under the German’s tutelage, we’d back the manager to mould the No.32 into exactly the kind of midfielder we need.

