Liverpool secure signing of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after club president reveals sale – report

The president and owner of Steadfast FC, Haruna Iddrisu, confirmed the sale of Ghana wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

This comes from Football Ghana, with the publication claiming that the Reds secured the promising attacker’s signature and have since loaned him out to Sporting Lisbon.

“When I started negotiation for Abdul Issahaku Fatawu’s move to abroad, it started from more than 1 million euros and this means if we get corporate sponsorships, we can do better,” the Tamale South representative said.

“We need to do more to make our football attractive and by doing that we get more hands-on board to sponsor our football because on weekends, football is the business everywhere so I am pleading to the corporate world.

“I am doing Steadfast for the love of football and for the people of my home town.”

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen were thought to be leading the race for the 19-year-old initially, with Jurgen Klopp’s men reportedly hijacking the deal at the last minute.

Having been named the U20s AFCON player of the tournament, the Ghanian is a highly-regarded prospect, albeit not one we will be able to immediately benefit from due to work permit concerns.

Given that we’ve still yet to see Taiwo Awoniyi – who faced a similar struggle over a work permit – take to the turf for Liverpool, the frustrating reality of making such a signing is that the youngster may never get a chance to shine for Klopp’s side, if such difficulties persist.

Of course, it’s not even clear as of yet whether the signing is official, given the lack of confirmation on the club’s side – or from trustworthy sources for that matter – so it’s a move that may be worth considering with a pinch of salt.

