Liverpool youngster set to make Premier League switch despite Anfield contract extension offer

Liverpool’s Remi Savage is reportedly set to turn down a one-year extension on his current terms at Anfield in favour of a move to Newcastle United.

This comes from The Athletic, with the publication adding that the Reds will likely receive a compensation fee roughly amounting to £250,000.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men extremely well-stocked when it comes to quality centre-halves – and young ones, with Ibrahima Konate (22) joining as the club’s first major summer signing – few could blame some of the side’s youngsters for worrying over their futures.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be set to lose out on heavily linked 27-goal hitman to PL rival – The Athletic

At 19-years-old, however, the teenager’s Liverpool career is far from over and it’s a shame to see another young talent depart the side in search of pastures new.

With the likes of Sepp van den Berg (19) and Billy Koumetio (18) also coming through, of course, we do potentially have some exciting prospects who could eventually work their way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Nonetheless, if we’re smart about Savage’s departure, as we usually when it comes to transfers, we’re sure the club will have inserted some kind of buy-back clause if they feel that there’s a chance the versatile centre-half could turn out to be one that got away.

Liverpool’s AFCON boost may lead Klopp to put off one KEY signing – it shouldn’t