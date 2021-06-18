Liverpool’s 26-minute hat-trick starlet looks set to trade Anfield for Chelsea following suggestive Instagram snap

Liverpool youngster Ethan Ennis would appear set to join fellow teenager Remi Savage in parting ways with the club, with the latter reportedly likely to switch to Newcastle United.

The former shared an Instagram story inside Chelsea’s Cobham-based training ground, as tweeted by @DanCFootball, which could certainly suggest that talks are somewhat advanced.

Had been suggested Liverpool youngster Ethan Ennis could sign for United. Appears he is off to Chelsea instead… pic.twitter.com/cAqgoPAlh4 — Dan Coombs (@DanCFootball) June 17, 2021

The pair will likely be joined in securing Anfield exits by Algerian Yasser Larouci, who likewise rejected a one-year contract extension in favour of seeking pastures new.

It’s always a shame to see promising talent take an early exit, particularly the 16-year-old who previously attracted attention with his 26-minute hat-trick in the FA Youth Cup and was tipped to feature more regularly for our U18s side.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott likely to get a chance to prove he deserves a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team – not to mention with a number of other Academy graduates having already made the grade – there is living evidence of opportunities being handed to young talent.

If Ennis believes he’ll get more chances in London, however, we’ll wish him all the best going forward.

