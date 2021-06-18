‘Perfect fit for Liverpool’ – John Barnes urges Reds to pursue £40m target compared to Wijnaldum

Liverpool legend John Barnes has urged his former side to go for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma this summer.

The Malian has earned some comparisons to PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum, though the 57-year-old added that he felt the midfielder was more “defensively-minded”.

“I think Yves Bissouma would be the perfect fit for Liverpool,” the former Red told BettingOdds.com (via Pundit Arena).

“In terms of what Liverpool want from their midfielders, Bissouma is very strong and he’s very good on the ball.

“He’s more of a defensively minded midfielder, but if you look at the way Liverpool’s front three play, then you don’t necessarily need an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, because if Liverpool had that then Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wouldn’t have the opportunity to score as many goals and it would affect the way they play.”

With the Reds having a great deal of protection ahead of their backline already in the form of Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp will likely require the 24-year-old to prove he can be a reliable cog in the middle of the park.

Given that the former No.5 was an ever-present figure for us, most notably during an injury-heavy campaign last year, one trait that will arguably be valuable above all else is availability.

Though there were some niggles to contend with for the midfielder in the 19/20 season, the Mali international featured in 36 league games for the South Coast side last term, suggesting he’d be more than capable of slotting in for Wijnaldum.

Valued at £40m according to the publication, we at the EOTK would argue that such a fee is more than reasonable for a player who would be effectively replacing a once integral part of Klopp’s squad.

