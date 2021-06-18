(Video) Liverpool-linked Isak’s ridiculous solo run from the halfway line sees him beat three men before firing away shot

Alexander Isak is a name that has recently come into the conversation with regard to Liverpool and a potential summer transfer.

The player recently caught the eye with his performance in Sweden’s goalless stalemate with Spain in the European Championship and has raised eyebrows virtually on Twitter with his latest outing in the tournament.

Shared by @Az786271, the clip capturing the forward’s solo run from the halfway line may very well, as one might imagine, inspire similar reactions to the Twitter user’s expletive reaction.

Dodging several challenges with sheer trickery on the ball, the Real Sociedad frontman navigates his way toward the 18-yard-box, firing a tame effort at goal that was duly parried away by Slovakia No.1 Martin Dubravka.

It’s a huge shame that Isak’s hard work couldn’t be rewarded with a goal and, potentially, the status of one of the great moments of the tournament.

Nonetheless, it’s easy to see why the Swede is attracting attention from some of Europe’s elite outfits.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the BBC:

