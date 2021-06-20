Gary Neville uses Liverpool stars as examples to criticise England

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has used Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as examples in a critique of England.

The Three Lions left little to be desired in their 0-0 stalemate against Scotland at Wembley last week, and the pundit believes he knows what Gareth Southgate is lacking.

Speaking to ITV, cited by The Anfield Talk, the pundit honed in on Chelsea and Man United full-backs Reece James and Luke Shaw’s performances, using Trent and Robbo as examples.

“Liverpool have not had a creative midfield over the last four years with Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum, but they still created chances from wide with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

“James and Shaw didn’t do that [against Scotland],” he said.

England lacked goal-scoring opportunities against Scotland, but the Tartan Army deserve credit for frustrating the hosts and walking away from Wembley with a clean sheet.

The Three Lions are in action again on Tuesday night, with a draw against the Czech Republic enough to confirm their place in the Euro 2020 knockouts.