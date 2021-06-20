Liverpool dealt Florian Neuhaus transfer blow by latest development from Germany

Liverpool have potentially been hit with a significant blow in the reported race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

That’s according to reliable BILD journalist Tobi Altschaffl, who claims the 24-year-old will not leave his current club for – at least – another year.

The respected writer states Neuhaus has held positive talks with new Gladbach boss Adi Hutter and has iterated his desire to stay at Borussia-Park.

Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder is well-documented, with transfer guru Christian Falk claiming the Reds see the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Spanish outlet AS have reported ‘everything indicates’ Neuhaus will join Liverpool this summer, but sources close to the club suggest interest in the midfielder only goes as far as monitoring his situation, and this latest develop only deepens the doubt.

The Gladbach star has turned heads this past couple of seasons, with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Man City credited with interest, as well as the Reds.