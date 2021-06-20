Liverpool preparing move for £32m-rated potential Mo Salah heir – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Sassuolo and Italy winger Domenico Berardi, who has been in fine form at the Euros this summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, who claim the Reds are considering a swoop.

Berardi, who has almost clocked in 300 appearances for Sassuolo since 2012, is continuously linked with moves to Serie A’s elite – but has remained loyal to the club where it all began for the 26-year-old.

The Italy international, who is valued at £31.5 million by Transfermarkt, is said to have sparked interest from Liverpool previously, with the winger admitting he’d ‘choose’ to play for the Reds.

That being said, it remains to be seen just how real the potential interest in the Italian from within Anfield truly is.

With Mo Salah, Taki Minamino and Xherdan Sahqiri all on the books, Liverpool don’t exactly have an opening for a new right-winger – but Berardi is good enough to warrant a place in most starting XIs around.