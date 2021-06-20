Liverpool to host La Liga side in pre-season friendly in tribute to former player

Liverpool are reportedly set to host a pre-season friendly with La Liga side Osasuna in August.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Jose de Quesada, as relayed by Radio Marca Navarra on social media.

The reason for the transnational exhibition match is said to be a tribute to former Liverpool and Osasuna player Michael Robinson, who sadly passed away last year.

As reported by Radio Marca Navarra, the game should go ahead as long as COVID-19 restrictions allow it.

We at Empire of the Kop naturally welcome the decision to commemorate the well-loved former pro and hope regulations don’t prevent the game from going ahead.

It’s unclear where the match could take place, but the language of Liverpool slated to be the ‘hosts’ suggests Anfield should be the venue.

Robinson spent just one season with the Reds, but picked up European Cup, EFL First Division and League Cup winners’ medals before departing the club in 1984.