Liverpool to rival Manchester United for Scotland star who is impressing at Euro 2020 – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

That’s according to the Sunday Post, cited by Not the Old Firm – the latter of which claim Manchester United are also keen on the 26-year-old.

The Athletic credit the Red Devils with interest in the Scotland vice-captain, but do state he’s not viewed as a priority signing.

If accurate, Liverpool could take advantage of their rival’s lackadaisical approach and swoop for the Villa star.

Transfermarkt value McGinn at £27 million, but if he continues to impress at the Euros, he’ll be expected to fetch a higher fee should he make a move this summer.

Liverpool are arguably in need of midfield reinforcements this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum set to join PSG once his Anfield contract runs out at the end of the month.