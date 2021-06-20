(Video) Diogo Jota scores for Portugal in six goal thriller at Euro 2020

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota bagged what appeared to be a crucial goal for Portugal against Germany in Euro 2020 last night.

The 24-year-old was quick to reacted to a last-ditch cross into the danger zone and poked the ball into the back of the net to reduce his side’s deficit with just under half an hour left on the clock.

MORE: Club want to remove clause in Liverpool-linked striker’s contract – report

Germany were 4-1 up at the time, and Jota brought the score-line back to a more respectable 4-2.

Unfortunately, for Portugal, there would be no more goals in the game, and the title holders now sit third in Group F, with France leading the way.

Take a look at Jota’s goal below – via ITV.