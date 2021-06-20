(Video) Former Liverpool man hits social media to laud Scotland star after England draw in Euro 2020

Posted by
(Video) Former Liverpool man hits social media to laud Scotland star after England draw in Euro 2020

Former Liverpool man Andy Lonergan took to Instagram shortly after Scotland registered a 0-0 stalemate with England at Wembley to laud Andy Robertson.

The duo were both at Anfield for the Reds’ 2019/20 Premier League title triumph, but the goalkeeper is a fan of the Three Lions.

MORE: Liverpool to rival Manchester United for Scotland star who is impressing at Euro 2020 – report

Lonergan hit Instagram with a snap of his TV, showing Robertson, with the caption: ‘Forget the result – name me a better left-back in world football than this man – I’ll wait…

A nice touch by the 37-year-old, but he also added a brilliant video of the Liverpool star dousing a camera in champagne during the title celebrations. Great content!

Andy Lonergan’s Instagram from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top