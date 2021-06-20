(Video) Former Liverpool man hits social media to laud Scotland star after England draw in Euro 2020

Former Liverpool man Andy Lonergan took to Instagram shortly after Scotland registered a 0-0 stalemate with England at Wembley to laud Andy Robertson.

The duo were both at Anfield for the Reds’ 2019/20 Premier League title triumph, but the goalkeeper is a fan of the Three Lions.

Lonergan hit Instagram with a snap of his TV, showing Robertson, with the caption: ‘Forget the result – name me a better left-back in world football than this man – I’ll wait…‘

A nice touch by the 37-year-old, but he also added a brilliant video of the Liverpool star dousing a camera in champagne during the title celebrations. Great content!