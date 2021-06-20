(Video) Goalkeeper scores dramatic Alisson-esque goal in last minute of play-off final

Torquay United bagged a dramatic last-minute goal in the National League play-off final on Sunday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who rose like a salmon in the final 120 seconds of the game, headed his side level after going 1-0 down early on.

Interestingly, the Torquay hero is Brazilian, just like Liverpool stopper Alisson – who also scored a crucial header this season!

Perhaps there’s something a little special about footballers who hail from ‘Os Terra do Brasil‘…

Pictures via BT Sport.

