(Video) Jota puts it on a plate for Ronaldo after rapid Portugal counter-attack at Euro 2020

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was in fine form at Euro 2020 this weekend, scoring a goal himself and assisting his captain, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately, for Portugal, they lost 4-2, but it was an entertaining game for neutrals and Reds supporters can be happy with their man’s efforts.

Taking the lead through Ronaldo, Os Navegadores broke on a quick counter-attack, with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva playing a gorgeous diagonal ball to Jota.

The Liverpool star did the hard work from there, putting the ball on a plate for Cristiano to sweep into the back of the net.

Take a look at the video below – via ITV.

Fantastic assist by Jota to Ronaldo who puts Portugal 1-0 up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YLUab8Fl5g — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 19, 2021