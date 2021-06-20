(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri bags unreal goal with weak foot for Switzerland at Euro 2020

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri scored a belter with his weaker foot for Switzerland in Euro 2020 action tonight.

The Swiss flyer latched onto a loose ball with his right peg and smashed an effort into the top-right corner of Turkey’s goal.

Switzerland have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of Euro 2020, but will need a favour from Italy if they’re to leapfrog Wales into second in Group A!

Take a look at the video of Shaqiri’s goal below – pictures via beIN Sport / ITV / UEFA.

Shaqiri scoring a worldie on his right foot! pic.twitter.com/76j0RCD3zw — Red (@TaintlessRed) June 20, 2021

Shaqiri with a beauty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JhMoxwsohG — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 20, 2021