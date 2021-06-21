Ibrahima Konate hits social media and gets Liverpool fans talking

Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate is due to link up with his new team-mates soon, but is currently enjoying himself in the off-season.

His France U21 side were unfortunately eliminated by the Netherlands in the UEFA U21 European Championships at the tail end of last month.

MORE: Liverpool star Sadio Mane trains with Senegal U20s’ national rugby team

But it at least affords Konate some extra time to prepare for his first training sessions with Liverpool ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The deal which will bring the young Frenchman to Anfield was announced by the club before the summer transfer window opened, but fans are yet to see the starlet in his new kit.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Konate did get fans talking by posting a GIF of Dragon Ball Z character Goku doing some stretches.

Naturally, most supporters took this little message as a way of saying he’s getting ready…

Reds fans flooded the reply section of the tweet, with many wishing Konate well and expressing their excitement at the prospect of seeing him at Anfield soon.

One user responded with ‘Can’t wait to see you in red,’ while another chimed in with ‘Not long now!’

Some cheeky Twitter users also jovially suggested the youngster’s taste in anime is bad and suggested he should watch Naruto!