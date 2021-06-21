(Images) New alt Liverpool kit for 2021/22 looks even better on FIFA

Liverpool’s new alternative kit for the 2021/22 season has been leaked online for some time now, but official photographs are yet to appear.

The people over at Footy Headlines have put the Reds’ new yellow strip into FIFA 21, based on early images and leaked information, and it looks a belter.

MORE: (Photo) New pictures of Liverpool’s new yellow third kit for 21/22 leaked

In the images below, you can see Mo Salah, Thiago, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane in the bold new number.

Liverpool will release both the away and third kits in due course, but neither are expected to drop until after Euro 2020 has wrapped up.