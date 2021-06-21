Liverpool expect 20-year-old to leave Anfield after Euro 2020

Liverpool are reportedly expecting to sell young full-back Neco Williams this summer.

That’s according to reputable freelance journalist David Lynch, who wrote in his article for Liverpool.com that the club are looking to strike a permanent deal.

Williams is said to be keen on the idea of leaving Liverpool this summer, with more regular first-team action in mind and Premier League clubs interested.

With injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip last season, Jurgen Klopp was unable to offer players like Neco and Kostas Tsimikas without switching out his entire back four.

Liverpool will reportedly do business with any clubs willing to offer around £10 million for Williams.

The young full-back is currently on international duty with Wales at Euro 2020 and will surely have attracted some attention from potentially applicable sides.

Williams has proven himself capable at Anfield, but challenging Trent Alexander-Arnold has never really seemed realistic.

Should the Welshman move on this summer, Liverpool will need to dip into the transfer market and look for a new right-back or look to the Academy for another rising star.