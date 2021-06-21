Liverpool send 19-year-old out on loan again after positive season

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Preston North End for young defender Sepp van den Berg to re-join the Championship side on loan.

The 19-year-old spent last term with the Lancashire outfit, making a total of 16 first-team appearances between February and May in the country’s second tier.

It was viewed as a positive end to the season for van den Berg, and so Liverpool have now confirmed the young Dutchman will continue to ply his trade at the Deepdale Stadium until next summer.

Former Preston defender Ben Davies signed for the Reds just six months ago, but is yet to make his debut for the club.

It seems part of the deal (indirectly) was for van den Berg to go in the other direction on an initial loan deal, which has now been extended.

Sources close to Liverpool suggest Davies is indeed in Jurgen Klopp’s plans going forward, but it’s unclear just how much football he’ll actually play with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate all fit and firing.