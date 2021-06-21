Liverpool star Sadio Mane trains with Senegal U20s’ national rugby team

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been a busy man during the off-season so far.

Meeting with politicians and inaugurating a new half-a-million-Euro hospital in his hometown of Bambali wasn’t quite enough.

Mane has now trained with Senegal’s U20 national rugby team to help motivate them ahead of the Africa Cup.

As reported by Goal, the Liverpool star was part of a recent session and youngsters were ‘elated’ to see him involved.

Mane is obviously one of the biggest names to come out of Senegal and he represents his country with absolute class.

The forward is currently on holiday in his homeland and will return to Merseyside next month to prepare for the 2021/22 season.