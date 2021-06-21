Liverpool superstar inaugurates new €530,000 hospital in hometown

Senegal and Liverpool hero Sadio Mane has officially inaugurated the new €530,000 hospital he financed in his hometown of Bambali.

The winger isn’t ever one to seek celebrity status and frequently helps develop the area where it all started for the 29-year-old.

Mane has already helped construct a secondary school in Bambali and has a supermarket named after him.

The world needs more people like the Liverpool forward, who is willing to sit down with those in power and make a real difference.

Multimedia producer Nuhu Adams took to social media to share an update on Mane and the new Bambali hospital, confirming it has now been inaugurated and dropping a few relevant images.

Senegal 🇸🇳 and Liverpool star Sadio Mané has officially inaugurated a hospital he built for his home village Bambaly in Senegal. Mané handed the hospital which costed him around €530,000 to the Senegalese government. He has already built a high school for the village. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eocQQUwSJL — N U H U ®️ (@NuhuAdams_) June 20, 2021

This obviously comes as great news for the residents on Mane’s hometown and the nearby areas, where he often visits during the off-season.

We at Empire of the Kop are thrilled such a character pulls on the Liverpool shirt and is a representative of the club around the world.