Napoli keen on Liverpool full-back, but Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to do business

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas on loan this summer.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the Serie A outfit were keen on the Greek before he joined the Reds 12 months ago and are still intent.

But Empire of the Kop understands Jurgen Klopp isn’t interested in allowing the left-back to leave Anfield.

Tsimikas was brought into the club to offer some defensive rotation, but injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip left the Liverpool manager in a difficult position.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold played an exhausting number of games throughout 2020/21, but Klopp resisted swapping out his entire starting back four.

Both Tsimikas and Neco Williams have been mostly left on the side-lines since the start of last season, but the Greece international did have some off-the-field issues to deal with.

Illness and injuries chipped into the left-back’s early embedding period at Liverpool, but he’s said to be keen on kicking on next season – and that’s exactly what Klopp wants.