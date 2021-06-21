(Photo) Jurgen Klopp spotted with former Borussia Dortmund star at sporting event

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been spotted attending a tennis match in Spain with one of his former players at Borussia Dortmund.

The 54-year-old has been photographed alongside PSV star Mario Gotze (and his son, Marc) in Mallorca.

The duo are obviously still good friends and it’s highly unlikely there is anything more to the trip than just a good catch-up.

Klopp and Gotze worked together at Dortmund in the early 2010s, winning the Bundesliga twice at the Westfalenstadion before the midfielder signed for rivals Bayern Munich.