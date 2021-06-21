(Photo) New pictures of Liverpool’s new yellow third kit for 21/22 leaked

Liverpool’s new alternative kit for the 2021/22 season has been leaked online for a short while now, but some new images have surfaced.

Footy Headlines, who are typically spot-on when it comes to wearables in football, have dropped a couple new snaps of Nike’s yellow offering for the Reds.

Liverpool’s new shirt is bold and will remind fans of some retro kits, especially with the checker design on the sleeves and neck.

We at Empire of the Kop think the new strip looks sharp and will almost certainly be a collectors’ item a few years down the line.