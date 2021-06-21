(Video) Anthony Joshua blasts out YNWA after beating Manchester United star at FIFA

We’ve all seen the odd video online of players battling it out off the pitch on FIFA, sometimes with some pretty hilarious results.

Anthony Joshua is the latest celebrity to garner attention on the Twittersphere after defeating Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard whilst playing as Liverpool on the video game.

The heavyweight boxer caught the eyes of Reds fans in particular for his post-match antics, blasting out the club’s world-famous anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, on loudspeaker to celebrate his victory.

The attacking midfielder, who had spent a prolific half-season on loan at West Ham United, didn’t look best pleased with the Englishman’s behaviour, though it’s sure to incite chuckles among the fanbase.

Whilst the athlete has previously admitted that he’s not much of a sports fan outside of boxing, it’s nice to see him appreciate the club’s anthem and even sweeter to see him play it after humbling a United player.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ScouserChrisLFC:

Anthony Joshua beating Jesse Lingard on FIFA and then singing YNWA, what a guy hahahaha pic.twitter.com/MxOLyGAJoh — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) June 21, 2021