(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri breaks Switzerland record by completing brilliant brace in Euro 2020

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is now Switzerland’s outright top goal-scorer at major tournaments – in the World Cup and Euros – after bagging a brace against Turkey.

The Swiss flyer started his evening with a lovely right-footed shot into the top-right corner of the opposition net, before adding to it later on in the game.

Shaqiri made it two with a sharp finish from close-range, after some top-class build-up play by Switzerland.

As stated by Opta, the Liverpool winger is now the Swiss’ outright top goal-scorer at major tournaments, following his display at Euro 2020.

Take a look at the video below – pictures via ITV.

