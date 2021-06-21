(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri breaks Switzerland record by completing brilliant brace in Euro 2020

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is now Switzerland’s outright top goal-scorer at major tournaments – in the World Cup and Euros – after bagging a brace against Turkey.
The Swiss flyer started his evening with a lovely right-footed shot into the top-right corner of the opposition net, before adding to it later on in the game.
Shaqiri made it two with a sharp finish from close-range, after some top-class build-up play by Switzerland.
As stated by Opta, the Liverpool winger is now the Swiss’ outright top goal-scorer at major tournaments, following his display at Euro 2020.
Take a look at the video below – pictures via ITV.
Shaqiri does it again! ⚽#SUI are now hot on #WAL heels in Group A 😬👀#SUITUR | #ITVFootball | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/6oMHbQJXtb
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2021