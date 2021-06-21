Why Patson Daka rejected Liverpool for Leicester City after months of rumours

Leicester City are reportedly close to confirming the signing of Liverpool-linked Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

According to reports in his native Zambia, the 22-year-old held talks with the Reds and fellow Premier League club West Ham before deciding to join the Foxes.

The promise of regular first-team football is what swayed Daka in the end, as per the Leicester Mercury, which is understandable.

With an ageing Jamie Vardy still very much an important player for the 2016 Premier League winners, the need for a new, younger striker is ever-growing.

The above report states Leicester struggled to get a deal over the line for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard and intensified their efforts to sign Daka.

Assuming the rumours, which stretch back months, were accurate and Liverpool were as keen as suggested, it’ll come as a blow to Jurgen Klopp and co. – with the Reds also clearly in need of fresh attacking options.