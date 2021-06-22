(Image) Leeds Utd star Raphinha hits social media with post that has fans talking

Leeds United star Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

The latest nugget of information comes from the Daily Mirror, who claim the West Yorkshire outfit could be tempted to part ways with the Brazilian by Liverpool.

But Leeds fans will breathe a cautious sigh of relief at the sight of Raphinha’s latest social media post.

The 24-year-old hit Instagram with some artwork of himself in the Whites’ kit with accompanying text ‘Coming Soon – Premier League 2021/22’ – suggesting he’s staying put this summer.

Take a look at a screen grab of the post below, which has 22 responses and over 450 likes on Twitter.

Raphinha posting this on his Instagram story. Surely a sign that he’s already focusing on next season – rather than a move 🤞#lufc #mot #alaw 🟡⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/ZGP4g1bRKY — leedsunited_news (@leeds_utd_news) June 21, 2021