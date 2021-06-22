Liverpool could replace Neco Williams with 17-year-old midfielder

Liverpool are expecting young full-back Neco Williams to push for an exit this summer, but will demand around £10 million for the Wales international.

That’s according to reputable freelance journalist David Lynch, who wrote in his article for Liverpool.com that the club are looking to strike a permanent deal.

Williams is said to be keen on the idea of leaving Anfield this summer, with more regular first-team action in mind, but the Reds will need to find a replacement.

The Athletic’s James Pearce claims Liverpool are comfortable with the idea of promoting from within and using players already in the senior set-up as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s back-up options – and one name already sticks out…

Joe Gomez, James Milner and a few of the Academy lads will likely be earmarked as emergency right-backs if Williams does indeed depart.

One option, which was mentioned in Pearce’s report, is 17-year-old Conor Bradley, who is a right-footed midfielder by trade but has mainly featured as a full-back for Liverpool U18s and U23s.

If Jurgen Klopp is willing to press on without pushing for reinforcements, the Northern Ireland starlet could be in with a shout.