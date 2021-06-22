Liverpool forward left out of Olympic squad – Jurgen Klopp will be delighted

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has been left out of Japan’s squad for the Olympics.

The national team’s official Twitter account announced the news on Tuesday morning, confirming the 22 players set to compete.

See Japan’s Olympic squad announcement below.

It’ll obviously come as a blow to Minamino, but Jurgen Klopp will be delighted the 26-year-old will be available to him at Liverpool and not at the Olympics this summer.

As per regulations, squads entering the Games to compete in men’s football can only have three players over the age of 23 (increased to 24 and over for this year’s tournament).

Minamino would have been one of the senior players considered by Japan, but the Liverpool forward has been left out by his nation.