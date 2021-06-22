Liverpool transfer targets this summer

Liverpool will be looking to get back into the Premier League title race next season after sneaking into the Champions League places in the final games last term in what was a real struggle of a campaign.

Virgil van Dijk’s season-ending injury early into the 2020-21 season was the catalyst of a below par term, which also saw Joe Gomez side-lined for the majority too. Things were so bad at one point, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho had to fill in as makeshift centre-backs.

In an attempt to avoid this situation in the future, we’ve already made our first signing this summer by bringing in central defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Here are some further transfer targets prior to the start of next season:

Central Midfielder

Gini Wijnaldum chose not to renew his contract at Liverpool and will depart for PSG at the end of the month. The Netherlands international has made a good start to his Euro 2020 campaign and will be a loss for us in the middle of the park.

We do have Thiago, who is capable of being a top central midfielder, but the Spaniard got off to a rocky start at Anfield, picking up a serious injury in the Merseyside Derby in the first-half of the season.

To fill the void left by Gini we have been linked to a number of central midfielders. One of those is Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans. The Belgium international scored the winner in this season’s FA Cup final and has proven himself in the top flight. He would be an excellent acquisition, but the Foxes have proven to be tough to do business with in the transfer market in recent seasons.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and Aston Villa’s John McGinn have also been linked recently, as per the Sunday Post.

Attacker

Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for a new forward this season, after Liverpool struggled to find the back of the net at times throughout last season. Diogo Jota had a very productive debut campaign when fit, but another goal-scorer on the books wouldn’t be any harm.

Italian international Domenico Berardi is being strongly linked with a move to us this summer. He has been part of the very impressive Italian team at Euro 2020 so far this summer. The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with Sassuolo to date, despite being linked to bigger Serie A clubs in the past.

Berardi has scored 86 goals in 238 Serie A appearances for the minnows.

Highly-rated Alexander Isak is also believed to be another Klopp target this summer. The 21-year-old is currently representing Sweden this summer after a season with Real Sociedad where he scored 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances.

Isak has excellent technique and is a good finisher, as he showed two seasons ago in scoring 13 goals in only 16 appearances on loan at Willem II. He had been on loan from Borussia Dortmund, who gave him very few first team opportunities.

Given his age and potential, Alexander Isak would be an excellent long-term prospect.