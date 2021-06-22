Luis Suarez tips Steven Gerrard for Liverpool job

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has tipped club legend Steven Gerrard to take over as manager one day.

The Atletico Madrid superstar spent four seasons at Anfield between 2010 and 2014, scoring 82 goals in 133 appearances and winning the League cup once.

Suarez built up an impressive relationship with Gerrard on the field and often speaks highly of the now Rangers boss.

Jovially talking about potentially signing for the Scottish champions, the Uruguay international tipped the Liverpool legend to find his way back to Anfield in the future.

“I think Stevie is doing just fine without me,” Suarez told World Soccer Magazine, via the Echo. “I am pleased but not at all surprised to see him win the league with Rangers.

“Winning is what he does and at some point in the future I am sure he will be at Liverpool again.”

Liverpool fans would undoubtedly welcome Gerrard’s potential return further down the line, but obviously Jurgen Klopp has a contract that runs for another three years.

Whether or not the eternal club captain has already done enough to convince the suits at Anfield is one thing, but Rangers are likely to oppose a potential exit by the Scouser if he keeps up his winning habit.